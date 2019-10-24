12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK October 25-27

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

All-weekend events (October 25-27):

The annual Balloons Over Morgantown event is happening on October 24 – 27 in Morgantown. There are five launches scheduled for the weekend and will be held at the Morgantown Airport, weather permitting. The launches will happen at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and only at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Keep an eye out for the balloons all over town!

The Canaan Valley Resort is hosting a Fright Night at the Haunted Lodge event this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature treats, a marshmallow roast, a bonfire and a costume contest. Admission is one non-perishable food item per person and the event will last from 5-8 p.m.

The TLSP Foundation will host their annual Haunted Hayride – Terror on the Tygart this Friday and Saturday from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Admission is $2 a person and those interested in attending can board the hay ride at the park office/ nature center.

Single day events:

Friday (October 25, 2019):

The Morgantown Brewing Company will host their fifth annual craft beer tasting event, Drafts on Deckers, this Friday night. The event will feature beer from breweries across WV, performances by local bands such as the High Street Jazz Band and Shelf Life String Band, trivia and food. The tasting will take place from 6:30 – 11:59 p.m. Admission is $30 which includes 10 beer tickets, additional tickets can be purchased for $1 per ticket. Designated Drivers may attend the event for free.

The Stokert Youth and Community Center will be hosting their annual haunted house this Friday from 7 p.m. – Midnight. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under, cash only. All proceeds will go towards Stokert gym maintenance.

Saturday (October 26, 2019):

The WVU chapter of Phi Sigma Phi will host their annual Halloween 5K this Saturday at the WVU Student Rec Center. Check in for the event will begin at 9 a.m. with the run to follow at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given to winners of the run as well as the costume contest. All proceeds will benefit Shiner’s Hospitals for Children.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host a Grand Costume Ball this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, costume contest, appetizers and a beverage card. The event proceeds will go towards the production of the Annie the Musical.

The JW Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville is hosting a Halloween with the Horses event from Noon – 4 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to meet the WVU teaching horses dressed in costumes, take part in games, a costume contest and a trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Admission is free for all to attend.

Arthurdale Heritage will host a Craft Show and Fall Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will feature handmade items from WV artisans will be for sale in the center hall as well as goats to pet and a blacksmith demonstration. Admission and parking are free.

Defense in Depth and Battle 4 Wariorz is hosting a fun run for Autism Speaks this Saturday at 10 a.m.. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney character to participate. Treat bags will be available for those who attend and a $10 donation is highly appreciated.

MCPARC will host a Trick or Trout event at the Guyses Run Fishing Park this Saturday from 2 – 6 p.m. The event will feature the opportunity to catch fish as the park will be stocked with pounds of trout before the event. Those who wish to keep the trout can do so for $4, admission is free.

Downtown Elkins will host a Scarecrow Festival Saturday from 3 – 7 p.m. Admission is free for all to attend and will feature activities and entertainment.

Riverbend Park will host a Halloween Pumpkin Run this Saturday from 6 – 8 p.m. Admission is $25 and prizes will be given to fastest runners as well as for the costume contest.

Webster Springs is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular this Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. The event is family friendly and costumes are highly encouraged. The event is free to attend. Following directly after this event at 530 p.m., the Holly River State Park will be throwing a Halloween Party. The event will take place at the Lower Campground and the Old Pavilion and will feature hay rides and trick-or-treat.

Sunday (October 27, 2019):

Coopers Rock State Park will host a Halloween and Food Trucks event in celebration of the last Food Truck Sunday events. The event will feature live music, guided hikes, photo displays and a costume contest. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and finish up around 5 p.m.