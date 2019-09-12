12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 13 – 15

Another Weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening over the weekend in north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (September 13 – 15):

The Ninth Annual Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will kick off this weekend at Morris Park in Fairmont. The multi-tier, two day event will involve many novices and returning pro players. Burton was a senior in high school when he was killed in an accident and the community hosts this event each year to honor his memory.

The Helvetia Community Fair will highlight the rich Swiss community of Helvetia. The multi-day event will feature a cornhole tournament, field events and games, a square dance and a William Tell archery shoot. The event is set to last Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and wrap up Sunday from 8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Single day events:

Friday (September 13):

The WVU Men’s Soccer team will face off against Coastal Carolina Friday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this Friday. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Men’s Soccer team, click here.

Saturday (September 14):

The 7th Annual Home Brewers against Hunger event will take place this Saturday at Palatine park. All proceeds go directly to local charities. The event will feature home-made beer crafted by brewers throughout West Virginia. Attendees must be 21 years or older to have tastings. Suggested donations start at $15 and includes a sampling cup and 10 beer tickets. The event will start at noon and wrap up around 5 p.m.

The LiQuiTube Battle of the Bluegrass Pulling Series (BOB) is happening this Saturday in Taylor County. The event will feature several classes of pulling vehicles including alcohol, diesel and gas – powered vehicles. The event will take place at the Taylor County Fairgrounds.

Pricketts Fort will host the Traditional Music Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event day will feature musicians from all over the region performing in the fort’s visitor center. There is no charge for the entertainment but tours of the fort will require a ticker. Tours start at $8 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 60 and older, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6.

The Annual Appalachian Fall Fest is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Tygart Lake Lodge in Grafton. The event will feature vendors, local artists, apple butter and bluegrass music.

The Scott’s Run Street Fair will take place this Saturday in Osage. The event will start at approximately 10 a.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m. The fair will feature music, food, games for children and vendors.

The Elkins Raceway is hosting its Thunder in the Mountains event on Saturday from 7:00 – 10 p.m. General admission is $15 and free for children under 12 when accompanied by paying adults.

The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the Truck Fest this Saturday. The event will feature police cars, fire trucks, school buses, dump trucks and tractors. Across the street at the Stockert Youth and Community center will be a Children’s Festival from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tumble Time Gymnastics Boosters Club will host the National Gymnastics Day 5K and Family Fun Run this Saturday from 9 a.m. – Noon. The run will take place at Riverbend Park in Elkins. Admission is $25 for ages 18 and up and $20 for 17 and under. To register for the event, click here.

The West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition will be teaming up with the Progressive Women’s Association on Saturday to provide a farmer’s workshop and dinner in Clarksburg. The event is free for all to attend but the dinner tickets start at $40. The workshop will last from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the dinner will follow from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Sunday (September 15):

The Deckers Dash 5K is taking place this Sunday at the Marilla Recreation Center in Morgantown. The run will start around 9 a.m. and finish up around 12:30 p.m. The event will give awards for those who come in first, second and third place. The post race celebration will include refreshments, yoga and a bounce house.

The Helvetia 10K Mountain Run is happening this Sunday starting at 9 a.m. This event coincides with the Helvetia Fair happening over the weekend. The race follows portions of an original Swiss settlement trail and passes right though the center of town.

The Annual On Eagles’ Wing Therapeutic Horsemanship Jamboree will take place in Fairmont. The event last from 1-5 p.m. and will feature live bluegrass music, horseplop bingo, children’s games and raffle prizes.

The Annual On Eagles' Wing Therapeutic Horsemanship Jamboree will take place in Fairmont. The event last from 1-5 p.m. and will feature live bluegrass music, horseplop bingo, children's games and raffle prizes.