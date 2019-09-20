12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 20-22

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 news has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia.

Multiple day events:

The Annual Wine and Jazz Fest is happening this weekend at Camp Muffly in Morgantown. Admission is $25 and includes a wine glass and a wine tasting for those ages 21 and up. The event kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and continues Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

The Flemington Days Fair is happening this weekend in Morgantown. The Fair will kick off Friday 6-9 p.m. continue Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and wrap up on Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is free and will feature food, live entertainment, games and demonstrations.

The Lost Creek Community Festival will take place this weekend over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Annual festival features food and craft vendors, games, competitions, live entertainment and a parade.

The Stonewall Resort State Park in Roanoke, W.Va. is hosting the Annual National Hunting and Fishing Days over the weekend. The event will take place 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The event is $10 for adults to attend, with children 14 and under getting in for free, and will feature vendors, food and other activities related to hunting and fishing.

Single day events:

Friday (September 20, 2019):

Glenville State College will host a Dueling Piano Night on Friday in the Physical Education Building. The event will feature two professional musicians who will be dueling on pianos to song requests from the audience. Admission is $30 per person and is for ages 18 and up only. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. You can click here to reserve a table.

The WVU Women’s Soccer team will face off against Farleigh Dickinson Friday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this Friday. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Women’s Soccer team, click here.

Saturday (September 21, 2019):

The Third Annual West Virginia Walk for Diabetic Wellness will take place this Saturday at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex. The event will last from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration starts 30 minutes before the event. All proceeds from the event will go the American Diabetes Association.

The Out of the Darkness Morgantown Walk is happening this weekend at Krepps Park. Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. with the walk to follow at 12:30 p.m. Registration is free and open to the public.

The International Street Festival begins this Saturday at 11 a.m. and concludes around 3 p.m. The festival features the opportunity for families to indulge in different cultures in the community. The event will have food, entertainment, game for the children and fun for all.

The Alpine Lake Resort is hosting Oktoberfest on Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will kick off with an 8 a.m. golf scramble and continue with many events happening until 6 p.m. The event features live music, raffles and horse and carriage rides.

The Ready, Steady, Run! Again! 5K will take place this Saturday at the Rivesville Town Hall. The first 100 hundred entrants will receive a free t-shirt. The event will also feature prizes for the fastest runner in multiple age groups and for fastest Rivesvillain. Entry is $20 and those interested can sign up by clicking here.

The 28th Annual Fall Frolic is happening this Saturday at West Virginia Heritage Crafts in Quiet Dell. The event will feature craft demonstrations, food and bluegrass music. the Frolic will last from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life will be held in the WV Black Bears parking lot at 2 p.m. The noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners will raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

David and Elkins is hosting it’s ‘Splash -n- Dash 5k‘. Packet pick-up and race day registration is open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. The race begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday (September 22, 2019):

Food Truck Sunday will be returning to Coopers Rock State Forest from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be located in the large, gravel overflow parking lot just before the Overlook.

The Fifth Annual Morgantown Marathon will offer runners 26.2 miles throughout the Greater Morgantown area. All proceeds from the Morgantown Marathon benefit Operation Welcome Home. For race details, click here.

The Waldomore Concert Series returns for the 2019-2020 season. The season kicks off on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Raymond Feng.