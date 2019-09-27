12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 27 – 29

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered. Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (September 27 – 29):

The 31st Annual Leaf Peepers Festival will take place in Tucker County over the last weekend in September. The festival will feature live music, food, a car and craft show, glass blowing and wagon rides to celebrate the changing of the leaves. The festival will take place between 9-5 p.m.

The Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival is back once again this year in Kingwood from Friday – Sunday. The event features an arts and crafts show, a parade, local vendors, a carnival and of course, the chance to try some buckwheat.

The Blackwater Falls State Park will host the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society for an Astronomy Weekend. The event is free for all who wish to attend and will feature astronomy presentations, nighttime star parties, door prize drawings, keynote speakers and a chance to tour the largest fully steerable radio telescope in the world at the Green Bank Observatory.

Fairmont State will host a New Music Festival this weekend. The festival will feature concerts that will continue throughout both Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The City of Buckhannon is hosting the Annual Fall Fest Friday and Saturday. The event will feature wagon rides, a carnival, an apple cider tasting and a pet parade. The event will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. – p.m.

The 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Elkins. The event will happen from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. on Sunday. The festival features a children’s festival, a 10K run and a cornhole tournament.

Single day events:

Friday (September 27):

Main Street Morgantown will host the annual Arts Walk this Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. on High Street. Those interested can stroll through more than 40 Downtown businesses and see artwork from local artists.

The WVU Women’s Soccer team will face off in a Big 12 match up against Iowa State Friday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Women’s Soccer team, click here.

Greater Morgantown is hosting a Home Run and Hops Craft Beer Festival on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 ahead and $40 at the event. The event will take place at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

Saturday (September 28):

The 3rd Annual Hops on the Mon will take place this Saturday from 3-7 p.m. on High Street from Walnut to Pleasant. The event features different breweries from around the state and surrounding areas.

The Erickson Alumni Center is hosting a Conquer Chiari Walk Across America this Saturday from 8:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. Chiari is a neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine.

Jo Romeo’s I-79 Honda preowned is hosting a dog days event on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will feature dog grooming, nail trimmings and ear cleanings, and giveaways. The event is free to the public.

The 13th Annual Gandhi Day Walkathon and India Festival will be held at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The event will take place between 4-7 p.m. All the event proceeds will go to Empty Bowls. The event will feature a variety of food from every part of India, Bollywood music, classical dances and children’s activities.

The Town of Clarksburg will host a Pepperoni Roll 5K to showcase local bakeries. Vendors will be set up under the Jackson Square Pavilion and tickets for pepperoni rolls can be purchased, by cash only, at the event. Admission is $1.50 for one roll or $10 for eight rolls.

A Moment of Magic WVU and Circle K will be hosting a Kids for Cure Carnival on September 28 from 12-4 p.m. on the West Virginia University Mountainlair Greens in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The event free to all ages and open to the Morgantown community, the event will feature door prizes, games, food, live music and performances.

Palantine Park in Fairmont will host a NightGLOW 5K on Saturday. The race will begin at 7:30 p.m. Organizers are hopeful that this run will serve as an opportunity to raise awareness about the downtown historic city center, promote foot traffic and exposure to the district, and raise funds for continued revitalization efforts.

Bridgeport High School is hosting a showing of JC Films “The Zombie Club” this Saturday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will follow at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and all proceeds will go towards anti-bullying education.

The WVU Core Arboretum will be celebrating autumn with the WV Pawpaw fruit this Saturday. The event will take place on the lawn area of the Arboretum and will feature live music, pawpaw tastings and a pawpaw breeder. The event is free and open to the public.

The WVU Men’s Soccer team will face off in a Big 12 match up against Penn Saturday night at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Men’s Soccer team, click here.

Sunday (September 29):

The City Parks of Clarksburg and Humane Society of Harrison County are hosting a Dog Days of Summer event. The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday and will feature information booths and a vaccine clinic. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

WBOY is a sponsor of the north central 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event taking place at the Medowbrook Mall. The event will begin with a ceremony at 2 p.m. and the walk to follow at 2:15 p.m. Those interested in registering for the event can click here.

That’s all for this weekend folks, be sure to tune back in next week for the next edition of the WEEKEND OUTLOOK!