12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK September 6 – 8

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend.

Multiple Day events (September 6 – 8):

The 29th Annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicks off in downtown Clarksburg this weekend. The celebration of culture will feature a golf tournament, a youth block party, live entertainment and unique crafts. The festival is set to take place Friday 6 – 10 p.m., Saturday Noon – 8:30 p.m. and will wrap up on Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The oldest county fair in the state of West Virginia will celebrate its 100th Anniversary this weekend. The Webster County fair will be held September 6 – 7 this year at Camp Caesar in Cowen. Some of the featured events are cornhole, pageants, 4-H Exhibits as well as rides by Gambill Amusements. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up, $1 for children ages 6 – 11 and children 5 and under are free with a paying adult.

The 2019 West Virginia Popular Culture and Comic Book Convention is taking place this weekend at Mylan Park. The event will last from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday. The Convention will feature elements from today’s most popular areas of entertainments such as artists, creators, exhibitors, panels, comic books, apparel, custom crafts and more. Admission is $10 daily and children ages 10 and under get in free with an adult.

Single day events:

Friday (September 6):

The West Virginia Women’s Soccer team take on Penn State at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this Friday. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and free for WVU students with a valid student ID. To learn more about the Women’s Soccer team, click here.

Elkins will host its First Friday event for the month of September on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. The event is hosted by Elkins Main Street and will feature food, live music, a movie and a square dance. The event will be held in downtown Elkins.

A “Dive-In” Movie event will be held at the Randolph County YMCA this Friday from 7-9 p.m. The event will feature the 1975 classic hit Jaws.

Saturday (September 7):

The 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Adaland Mansion will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The historic barn, built in 1850 on the Modisett Farm outside of Philippi will host exhibits on tools and equipment from the time period, live music and food is available for purchase from Adaland’s Kitchen. Mansion is open for tours for $10.

The Buckhannon – Upshur Parks and Recreation advisory boards will be hosting a Community Float this Saturday. The float will start at the Hampton Boat Ramp and will flow until the Riverwalk Boat Ramp. The float will feature calm waters and a scenic three miles. Shuttle and rentals will be available at the event.

A Tour of the Night Sky will take place at the West Virginia Botanic Garden this weekend. WVU Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy, D.J. Pisano will be leading the tour. The event will start with a talk about some of the highlights in the sky, including planets, star clusters and galaxies. The event will be followed by an opportunity to take a closer look at these objects through telescopes. Admission is $15 and members of the WVBG get in for free.

The Morgantown Lock and Dam will host the annual Lockfest this Saturday. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will finish up around 2:30 p.m. The event will feature procedures of the locking process, how to navigate our rivers safely, talk to tow operators and kayakers and meet Bobber the Water Safety Dog. The event is free for all to attend!

Palantine Park will be hosting the Chiller Theater film festival this Saturday. The event will feature vintage thriller and sci-fi movies. The film festival is set to take place from 7 p.m. and finish up around 10 p.m.

The third annual Traders Alley Block party will take place this Saturday from Noon – Midnight. The event will feature live music, food and beverages, street magic, live art and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for children ages 12 and under as well as artists.

Sunday (September 8):

The 2019 Unite Walk will be held this Sunday at Marilla Park in Morgantown. The Walk is set to start at 9:30 a.m. and wrap up around 2:30 p.m. Registration is $25 per person and those participating will receive a free event t shirt.

That’s it for this weekend folks! Make sure to check back in next week