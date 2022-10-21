MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia families have the chance to get in the Halloween Spirit at “Halloween with the Horses” on Saturday at the J.W. Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville.

The event gives families and children the opportunity to visit the farm and meet and interact with WVU’s teaching horses, and children can also get a chance to trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Treat bags will be given to children as they leave.

The horses will be dressed up in a variety of costumes, and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, as well. According to a press release from WVU, there will be prizes awarded for most original, scariest, funniest and best family costumes.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cash donations are accepted and will benefit the National Snaffle Bit Association Heroes on Horses program, non-perishable food items will also be accepted for the WVU student food pantry, The Rack.