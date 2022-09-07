MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is returning from its summer break hiatus this weekend, GNCC Racing announced in a press release Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC, according to GNCC Racing, with each first responder and Military member receiving a Moto Hero challenge coin during the start of the races.

The 10th round of racing will be held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, and according to the release, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC will once again return as a salute to first responders and Military members, and it falls on the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

First responders and Military members present will receive a GNCC Commemorative Challenge Coin for them to keep at the start of the morning and afternoon ATV and motorcycle races, and an AMSOIL Moto Hero will be recognized.

GNCC Racing said that anyone who knows someone who has served or continues to serve, and who has an amazing story, can nominate them to be an AMSOIL Moto Hero online.

The Monster Energy Concert Series featuring the Davisson Brothers Band (DBB) and The Ryan Waters Band will take place during The Mountaineer GNCC, with weekend festivities kicking off Friday evening and Ryan Waters headlining the show on Saturday night.

A full schedule of events is available online.