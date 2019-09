Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend.

The 29th Annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicks off in downtown Clarksburg this weekend. The celebration of culture will feature a golf tournament, a youth block party, live entertainment and unique crafts. The festival is set to take place Friday 6 - 10 p.m., Saturday Noon - 8:30 p.m. and will wrap up on Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.