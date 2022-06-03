CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The weather is looking beautiful for this weekend in north central West Virginia. Here are some of the events and activities going on this weekend that can help you make the most of the sunshine.

All Weekend

Blue & Gray Reunion in Philippi – Enjoy Civil War reenactments and speeches and concerts for the anniversary of Barbour County’s major Civil War, the first land battle of the war. The event includes Sutlers and crafts tents, a parade, encampments for re-enactors from both sides of the war, artillery and small arms demonstrations, a choir concert, Civil War Ball in addition to the reenactment. Learn more at the event website.

GNCC Races, Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon – Although not in West Virginia, this racing event is only a few miles from Morgantown in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Gates open at 6 a.m. each day, and events include everything from peewee to pro. Admission ranges from $10 to $35 based on age. Click here for more information.

Saturday

Bridgeport Summer Kick-off & Food Trip Festival – Food trucks, need we say more? Starting at 5 p.m., the streets of Bridgeport are kicking off the start of summer with live music, a hotdog eating contest and dance performance from Studio 9 Dance Academy. The event runs until 8 p.m., and even if you don’t plan to stop for a bite to eat, if you plan to drive through Bridgeport during the event, roads will be closed.

United Way Cruisin’ 4 a Cause – The ride starts at RG’s Almost Heaven and ends at Brickside Bar & Grille. This United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties event benefits 20 local organizations. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and costs $25 per rider. If you don’t want to ride, you can also sponsor the event. For more information visit the Facebook event.

Discover Nature Day – This family-friendly event at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center includes activities, live animals, a nature walk and giveaways, and it’s free to the public. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 304-567-2827 or email Kaili.Schroeder@usda.gov.

Summer Reading at Clarksburg Harrison Public Library – Clarksburg summer reading program is kicking off on Saturday with an outdoor reading adventure. NASA’s Solar System Ambassadors will be making an appearance at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer reading programs continue throughout the months of June and July. Registration is required and can be done at the library’s website.

Sunday

Blissful Yoga Festival – Palatine Park in Fairmont is hosting an afternoon of yoga overlooking the Monongahela River. There are different classes to choose from, so you can find one to suit your style. The afternoon opens with Kids Yoga at 2 p.m. Click here for more information and a full list of classes.

Weekend Weather

