CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do.

Here is a list of some of the things going on this weekend.

Saturday, May 14

West Virginia Strawberry Festival begins in Buckhannon- Starting at 8 Saturday morning, all the Strawberry Festival events are in full swing in downtown Buckhannon. Main Street restaurants will have Strawberry dishes and strawberry-themed items will be for sale. Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry! The nine-day event continues until 5 p.m. on May 21.

Superhero 5K in Bridgeport – Dress up as your favorite superhero for a good cause. The race will benefit CASA which works to give children in the foster care system safe and permanent homes. Meet at White Oaks in Bridgeport. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the kids’ ‘Villain Chase’ will be at 10.

White Hall Spring Fling – Starting at 10 a.m., a whole host of free festivities will be at the Public Safety Building until 3 p.m.

WVU Commencement – Different graduation ceremonies are happening all weekend in Morgantown, with some already having taken place on Friday. Ceremonies state at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. See the full list of ceremonies.

Blue and Gold Mine Sale – Donated items are available to buy by students and community members from 7 a.m. until noon at the East Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. All proceeds go to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Second Saturday Street Fair in Weston – From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., activities will be at the Weston Town Hub.

Upshur County EMS 50th anniversary celebration – Everyone is welcome for refreshments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can learn more by responding to this Facebook event.

Elkins Farmers Market opens – The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elkins Railyard. There will also be art activities and workshops and an open jam session. People are encouraged to bring their own instruments. This weekend’s art activity is a giant chalk mural.

Hooked On Fishing Not On Drugs event – This event will be held in Elkins at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

Arts Walk in Morgantown – This event takes place every Saturday this summer. on High Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Kitten Yoga at Marion County Humane Society – Gritstone in Morgantown is partnering with the Marion County Humane Society for an especially relaxing afternoon. The cost is $20 and benefits the Marion County Humane Society. Booking information can be found here.

Bridgeport Farmers Market opening – Starting this weekend, the farmers market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Weekend Weather

Weekend Weather Outlook for May 14 & 15 (WBOY image)

