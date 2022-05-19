CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This weekend is going to be a scorcher! And several outdoor water activities are opening for the summer just in time for hot weather. Just don’t forget to drink water and wear sunscreen.

Happening all Weekend Long!

Strawberry Festival – If you haven’t been to the Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon yet, it’s not too late. Festivities are still in full swing until Sunday. Friday’s events include Strawberry Idol and the Junior Royalty Parade. Saturday’s events include the Strawberry Auction and Party Gras. Sunday’s events include the Strawberry mile.

Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown – This Mannington event is Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Head to the Mannington Fair Grounds and browse more than 30 vendors with a gate charge of only $1. See a full list of activities.

Jurassic Quest in Morgantown – largest & most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America is in Morgantown this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a guarenteed spot, buy your tickets in advance.

Friday, May 20

Mylan Park Aquatic Center Splash Pad opens – Water fun includes dumping buckets and troughs, sprayers, geysers and sprinklers. Umbrellas are also available for getting out of the sun at 1847 Fitness Wy in Morgantown.

Mon County Child Advocacy Center’s Girls Night Out – Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center will be hosting their 14th annual Girls’ Night Out this year at Tropics in Cheat Lake, WV. Join MCCAC for a fun, fabulous evening of delicious dinner, dessert, and drinks, along with music, dancing, raffles, pampering, and a live auction. All proceeds from this event will go to MCCAC and directly benefit children and families who have experienced abuse, neglect, or other adverse experiences. Tickets start at $100.

Saturday, May 21

Clarksburg Farmers Market – It’s opening day at the Clarksburg Farmers Market. Visit between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on 210 Emily Drive Clarksburg.

Cheat River Triathlon – Don’t worry, you don’t have to do all three parts if you dont want to. Sign up at a one, two or three person team. The race takes place in Parsons, and proceeds benefit the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department. Click here for more info or to sign up.

Walk MS – Walk either a one- or three-mile route for a good cause. This event aims to bring together passionate people for a powerful purpose: to end MS forever. The venue at the WVU Coliseum opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10. How to register.

Weekend Weather

Record temperature highs could be set this weekend, and it could get as hot as mid-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated, wear light colors and take a break every now and then to get some shade.