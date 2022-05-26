CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the weather is looking hot, and so are the many activities available in north central West Virginia over the holiday weekend. Here’s a list of some of the events we are most excited about.

All Weekend Long!

Meadowbrook Mall Carnival – Starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday, the fair is in town in Bridgeport! Tickets are $1.25 (rides start at 3 tickets per ride), and unlimited ride wrist bands are $25. You’ll find the fun in the parking lot outside the food court. For times, more information or to buy tickets in advance, click here.

River City Festival of the Arts in Rowlesburg – The 13th annual festival will be from May 27 to 30, located in the Szilagyi Center, known as the historic Rowlesburg High School. Tickets are available at the door.

ArtSpring Festival in Tucker County – From my 27 to 29, across Tucker County, you can choose your favorite activities from jam tastings to craft workshops. Activities take place in Parsons, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley. To see the full offerings for the weekend, click here.

Woodchopping Festival – Head to Webster Springs on Friday, Saturday or Sunday for the 57th annual festival. Crafts, duck derby, gospel sings, turkey call contests and, of course, woodchopping are all on the agenda. You can even head down a day early to enjoy live music at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Tickets are $5 per day. Full list of activities can be found here.

Three Rivers Festival – In Fairmont, the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival will be from May 26 to 28. Events include a Grand Parade, carnival and pepperoni roll eating contest. For more information and a full list of events, click here.

Thursday

Ricky Skaggs concert – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg is hosting Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Better hurry, though! They are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Public Programs start at North Bend State Park – All summer long, programs from hiking to crafts to educational activities about wildlife are available at North Bend in Ritchie County. Weekly programs are posted here.

Saturday

Clarksburg Splash zone opens – With Monday expected to top out around 90 degrees, the Splash pad is opening just in time. Visit between noon and 7 p.m. daily until the fall. Click here for rates.

Bridgeport and Shinnston pools open – If the splash zone isn’t your thing, you can still cool off this weekend at either the Bridgeport or Shinnston pools! Both are open during the summer season from noon to 6 p.m.

Morgantown Music Festival – This free event is at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park amphitheater from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Acitivies include face painting, food trucks and local music.

Weston Memorial Day Parade – The parade will go down Main Ave starting at noon.

Valley Head Homecoming – Activities include a pancake breakfast, parade and gospel sing. For more activities and times, click here.

New River Gorge National Park programs start – If you’re willing to go a little further than north central West Virginia, programs are starting this weekend at West Virginia’s only National Park. Click here to search for guided activities.

Sunday

Fireworks at Stonewall Resort – Enjoy Memorial Day fireworks beside the lake in Lewis County. Fireworks are estimated to start around 9 p.m. Resort restaurants will not be accepting walk-ins, so if you want to eat, make sure to reserve your place in advance.

Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship – It doesn’t get more West Virginians than this. The contest is part of the Three Rivers Festival happening all weekend in Fairmont, but we thought it was worth mentioning again. Competitive eaters have a chance to win $5,000. The contest will be at Palatine Park at 8 p.m.

Monday

Grafton Memorial Day parade – Grafton will be holding its 155th Memorial Day parade. The parade will begin in downtown Grafton at 10 a.m., but spectators are advised to arrive early.

Weekend Weather Outlook