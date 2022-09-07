CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and Youth Block Party are both scheduled for Friday ahead of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from festival organizers.

Registration for the Scholarship Golf Tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Friday at the Bel Meadow Country Club. Anyone interested in participating or becoming a vendor can go to the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s website.

The Youth Block Party will include a backpack and school supply giveaway, as well as a bouncy house, arts and crafts, face painting, music and free eye exams. It will also include a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament that starts at 5 p.m. and is free for kids under 18 to enter. The block party will start at 5 p.m. at Jackson Square on Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Opening ceremonies for the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival are scheduled to start at noon on Saturday. During the ceremony, the King and Queen and Youth King and Queen will be crowned.

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival King Dana D. Brooks Credit: West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Youth King Jayden West Credit: West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Queen Sherri James Credit: West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Youth Queen Maylee Henderson Credit: West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s Sunday flyer. Credit: West Virginia Black Heritage Festival.

Saturday’s music lineup for the festival is as follows:

2:00 p.m. Lady D

3:30 p.m. Byron Cooper

5:00 p.m. FunkyardX

7:00 p.m. Shadz of Soul

8:00 p.m. Heat Wave

On Sunday, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s theme will be praise and worship. Festivities will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature Pastor Arica Cox as a speaker.