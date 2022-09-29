MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.

This year’s lineup includes an assortment of wine, food and artisanal vendors, as well as musicians.

What to drink

Forks of Cheat Winery . This prize-winning winery offers a large variety with traditional reds and whites, port, spiced wines and traditional Appalachian fruit wines. Click here for more information.

. This prize-winning winery offers a large variety with traditional reds and whites, port, spiced wines and traditional Appalachian fruit wines. Click here for more information. Batton Hollow Winery , located in Lost Creek, offers a lineup of traditional red and white wines, as well as wines inspired by each of the four seasons. Click here to learn more.

, located in Lost Creek, offers a lineup of traditional red and white wines, as well as wines inspired by each of the four seasons. Click here to learn more. Lambert’s Vintage Wines , based in Weston, says it has “a wine for every taste” between its red, white, and blush varieties. Click here to learn more.

, based in Weston, says it has “a wine for every taste” between its red, white, and blush varieties. Click here to learn more. Daniel Vineyards from Crab Orchard grows 15 different varieties of grapes and offers unique red wines, white wines, and dessert wines. Click here to learn more.

from Crab Orchard grows 15 different varieties of grapes and offers unique red wines, white wines, and dessert wines. Click here to learn more. Stone Road Vineyard from Elizabeth makes 14 hand-crafted red and white varieties and blended wines using natural techniques. Click here for more information.

from Elizabeth makes 14 hand-crafted red and white varieties and blended wines using natural techniques. Click here for more information. West Whitehill Winery from Moorefield is known for its dessert and specialty fruit wines, which have placed several times in the West Virginia Wine Competition. Click here for more information.

What to eat

Cupcakerie , a Morgantown-based cupcakery that offers red velvet, peanut butter chocolate, vanilla, chocolate and boozy cupcakes. Click here to learn more.

, a Morgantown-based cupcakery that offers red velvet, peanut butter chocolate, vanilla, chocolate and boozy cupcakes. Click here to learn more. Crab Shack Carriba , a Caribbean Fusion seafood restaurant located in Morgantown, which specializes in fresh seafood sourced from across the country and steaks. Click here to learn more.

, a Caribbean Fusion seafood restaurant located in Morgantown, which specializes in fresh seafood sourced from across the country and steaks. Click here to learn more. Curbside Concoctions , a “Crêpes, Coffee, C-Whatever Else” food truck that serves the Morgantown area. Click here to learn more.

, a “Crêpes, Coffee, C-Whatever Else” food truck that serves the Morgantown area. Click here to learn more. Jersey’s Subs , a Morgantown sub and pizza joint. Click here to learn more. Click here to see 12 News’ 2018 Restaurant Road Trip.

, a Morgantown sub and pizza joint. Click here to learn more. Click here to see 12 News’ 2018 Restaurant Road Trip. Lambert’s Catering , which offers clients Certified Black Angus and Certified Natural Black Angus Beef, homemade Italian Sausage and more, depending on what they choose. Click here to see its catering menu.

, which offers clients Certified Black Angus and Certified Natural Black Angus Beef, homemade Italian Sausage and more, depending on what they choose. Click here to see its catering menu. Philly Pretzel Factory , a regional chain that offers pretzels and mini hot dogs. Click here to see the Morgantown location’s menu.

, a regional chain that offers pretzels and mini hot dogs. Click here to see the Morgantown location’s menu. Stray Cat Chimmi Shack , a food truck that offers unique chimichangas and other fried foods. Click here to learn more.

, a food truck that offers unique chimichangas and other fried foods. Click here to learn more. Vanessa’s Kitchen is a Morgantown restaurant that just opened. It offers everything from fine dining like steak and high-quality seafood to casual food like fish and chips and sandwiches. Click here to watch 12 News Meteorologist Khalil McIver’s Restaurant Road Trip to Vanessa’s Kitchen.

What to buy

Acquired Taste sells handmade burned wood art, including coasters, magnets, and plaques. Click here to learn more.

sells handmade burned wood art, including coasters, magnets, and plaques. Click here to learn more. Barefoot Pottery , which sells a variety of different types of ceramics to decorate and use in your home. Click here to learn more.

, which sells a variety of different types of ceramics to decorate and use in your home. Click here to learn more. Hanna Woodworking . If you’ve been envious of charcuterie boards you’ve seen on social media, Hanna Woodworking sells boards made of locally harvested wood. Click here to learn more.

. If you’ve been envious of charcuterie boards you’ve seen on social media, Hanna Woodworking sells boards made of locally harvested wood. Click here to learn more. Fossils Jewels & More , which sells lamps, jewelry and glasses made of recycled painted bottles. Click here to learn more.

, which sells lamps, jewelry and glasses made of recycled painted bottles. Click here to learn more. Greg Kullman , a watercolor painting artist and photographer, will sell his art. Click here to learn more.

, a watercolor painting artist and photographer, will sell his art. Click here to learn more. Heidi Shinkovich , who will sell jewelry as well as macrame totes and wall art. Click here to learn more.

, who will sell jewelry as well as macrame totes and wall art. Click here to learn more. Loving WV , which sells West Virginia-themed shirts, stickers, ornaments, glassware and more. Click here to learn more.

, which sells West Virginia-themed shirts, stickers, ornaments, glassware and more. Click here to learn more. Nativibes ‘ paintings and bone jewelry. Click here to learn more.

‘ paintings and bone jewelry. Click here to learn more. Soulful Spirit Designs ‘ steampunk jewelry. Click here to learn more.

‘ steampunk jewelry. Click here to learn more. Springing Art’s marbleized painting on pendants, glasses and tiles. Click here to learn more.

marbleized painting on pendants, glasses and tiles. Click here to learn more. Teresa Gail Designs ‘ hand-made jewelry. Click here to learn more.

‘ hand-made jewelry. Click here to learn more. The Blaxxmith Shop, which sells oil and acrylic paintings, ornamental art and metal sculptures. Click here to learn more.

What to listen to

Saturday

Sunday

What to wear

The StormTracker 12 forecast, as of Thursday afternoon, calls for rain off and on during Saturday and Sunday, so dress for chillier, wet weather and consider bringing an umbrella.

Hours for the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Camp Muffly is located at 1477 4H Camp Rd. in Morgantown. Click here for directions.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are still tickets available. Click here to buy them. Proceeds from the festival are returned to the community, including endowed scholarships to the WVU School of Music, sponsorship of classes at WVU, free concerts for area middle and high schools and sponsorship of various student and community organizations that assist with the festival, according to the festival’s office website.