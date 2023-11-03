WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) was pretty candid with The Washington Post in an interview published Friday, where he talked about how he felt about West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D).

Manchin was behind a push to officially codify the Senate dress code after backlash when Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced it would no longer be enforced back in September. A few days later, Manchin began circulating a proposal, and within about a week and a half, the “Show Our Respect to the Senate Resolution,” or “SHORTS” had passed.

Fetterman told The Post that he took the acronym as a personal attack, but then he remembered that Manchin is considered by many analysts and commentators, including Nexstar’s The Hill, to be one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election in 2024.

“At first I was really kind of angry [at him],” Fetterman said to The Post. “And then I realized, well, he’s not going to be around much longer and I’m going to get his parking space.”

An Emerson College poll released last month found that in a hypothetical matchup, Manchin would lose his Senate seat to current Governor Jim Justice (R) by 12 points, but had him ahead of Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2) by six points.

Manchin has not yet announced if he intends to run for re-election, with an announcement expected at the end of the year. Some of his recent statements and appearances have fed speculation that he will run for president as a third-party candidate.