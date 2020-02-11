West Virginia’s Remarkable Women

Mary Ann Spadafore Bridgeport, WV Mary Ann dedicated herself to volunteer work throughout her life. She currently belongs to several volunteer clubs, including the Clarksburg League of Service and the Women’s Club of Shinnston. Read More… Lotus MacDowell Bridgeport, WV Lotus is a watercolor painter and uses her artistic talents to design temporary housing for the Clarksburg Mission and the VA. Read More… Sara Aman Bridgeport, WV Sara believes that because she’s been given so many opportunities, she wanted to give back to her community by volunteering for the United Way for more than a decade, as well as other local charities. Read More…

WBOY wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, WBOY will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named North Central West Virginia’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!