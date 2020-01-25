Wild & Wonderful Staycations: Seneca Rocks









SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. – Seneca Rocks is one of the most unique landmarks in West Virginia and it’s one of the best places to visit for an entire weekend.

My friends and I were looking for a place where we could do just unplug and have little to no service for a weekend. Since Seneca Rocks is in the heart of Pendleton County, we figured it would be a great way to see a side of West Virginia we weren’t familiar with.

We stayed at the Appalachian Cabins for the entire weekend, which comfortably fits six guests. It was in a great location that was fairly close to all the places we wanted to visit. The staff was amazing to work with and made sure that we had everything we needed. I recommend the cabins to anyone who is planning on staying in the area for a couple of days.

Seneca Rocks has a 3.2 mile trail that begins at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, crosses Seneca Creek to the picnic area, and climbs to an observation platform near the top of Seneca Rocks.

For my first time on the trail and having no idea what to expect, I was surprised by how steep it was. Despite the fact that my legs were burning, I was on a mission to make it to the top without stopping on the way. Although I didn’t make any stops, while I making my way to the top, I noticed there were multiple places to sit and take breaks.

Once I reached the platform, my legs were shaking with exhaustion, but as soon as I saw what was beyond the platform, I forgot about how tired I was.







I have been to most of the state parks and recreational locations in the state, but this view is probably one of my favorites. I loved how green everything was and the mountains just kept going for miles. I believe Seneca Rocks captures the true beauty of West Virginia.

You don’t have to be an experienced hiker to get on top of the rocks, but it’s best to have multiple people with you to lend you a hand if you feel uneasy.

If going up the trail or rock climbing isn’t ideal for you, the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, located at the base of the rocks, has an amazing view. The center offers souvenirs, classes and a small indoor rock climbing wall for beginners.

There are many other activities and places to visit around the area as well if you also aren’t into hiking. You can go to Spruce Knob, the tallest point in West Virginia, for some amazing views.









If you’re looking for a change of scenery, I would highly recommend the Smoke Hole Caverns. It was an amazing cave experience with an experienced tour guide, and the gift shop is huge. I was impressed with how affordable the tour was, and it gave us something to do on a rainy day. If you’ve never been inside of a cave before, it is a must.







When you and your family head out for a “Wild & Wonderful Staycation” we’d love for you to share it with us. Send a write up along the lines of this one (it doesn’t have to be perfect, we’ll pretty it up for you) with some photos and videos to news@wboy.com and we’ll do our best to add it to our website.