Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Monday that $17,424,327 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) will be going to the state of West Virginia to support the conservation of forest and aquatic habitats, “as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and education programs,” according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin.

“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation and recreation projects that educate our communities, restore forest and freshwater habitats and promote access to outdoor recreation across the Mountain State.”

$13,177,495 will go to the FWS Wildlife Restoration Program, which supports projects that “restore, conserve and enhance” birds, mammals and their habitats, including “improving access to wildlife resources, wildlife area acquisition and management, research, hunter education and management of shooting ranges,” the release said.

$4,246,832 will go to the FWS Sport Fish Restoration Program, which the release says will support fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education as well as “connecting people with nature through outdoor recreational opportunities and aquatic resources education programs.”