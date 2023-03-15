ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are several pile burns planned in the Monongahela National Forest this spring, the United States Forest Service (USFS) announced on Wednesday.

The pile burns may take place in several locations at any time between March 15 and early June, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

The USFS said planned pile burns include:

Pocahontas County: Pile located behind the Greenbrier District Office in Bartow, Pocahontas County. For more information call 304-456-3335. Gay Sharpe grazing allotment, near state Route 55 and Forest Service Road 202, Pocahontas County. For more information call the Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office at 304-799-4334. Okay Beale Hacking grazing allotment, area of Buzzard Ridge Road, Pocahontas County. For information call the Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office at 304-799-4334.

Pendleton County: Mowery-Glover grazing allotment, east of Seneca Caverns, area of Reeds Creek and Dry Run. For more information call the Cheat-Potomac District at 304-257-4488.

Grant County: Smokehole-Champ grazing allotment, area east of Smoke Hole Road. For more information call the Cheat-Potomac District at 304-257-4488.



When the planned burns are underway, signs will be posted on roads near the area of the burns. Visitors may be able to see and smell smoke during the burns, according to the USFS. County emergency operations centers will be alerted when the planned burns begin.

The USFS also posts notifications of its planned burns on its website and Facebook page.