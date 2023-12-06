CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is adding some new options for hunting and fishing licenses for 2024 including gift certificates and new collectible licenses.

The WVDNR announced in a press release on Wednesday that lifetime hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale online for the first time. Digital gift certificates are also now available for purchase online, which can be used to buy stamps, licenses and other privileges available on the WVDNR website.

You can find a list of the four different gift certificates available for purchase below:

Resident One-Year Sportsman and Trout Stamp

Resident Three-Year Sportsman and Trout Stamp

Non-Resident Four-Day Fishing and Trout Stamp

Non-Resident One-Year Fishing and Trout Stamp

Digital gift certificates are valid for five years. If you have not bought a hunting or fishing license since 2015, you will need to first enroll in the West Virginia DNR licensing system. You can find instructions on how to buy and use a digital gift card here.

Starting Wednesday, the WVDNR is now also selling physical “hard card” collectible licenses that feature a different piece of artwork highlighting a piece of West Virginia wildlife. These physical licenses display up to seven active annual licenses, including hunter education numbers.

The WVDNR plans to release new collectible licenses with different artwork each year, and hunters and fishers can purchase multiple licenses to collect them all.

West Virginia collectible physical license card (Courtesy: WVDNR) West Virginia collectible physical license card (Courtesy: WVDNR) West Virginia collectible physical license card (Courtesy: WVDNR)

These collectible licenses are an optional $8 upgrade you can buy when purchasing your license. A portion of that money will go toward conservation awareness campaigns for the state’s fish and wildlife resources, according to the WVDNR.