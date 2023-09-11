SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Outdoorsmen, animal lovers and calendar enjoyers alike can rejoice as the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now for sale.
The calendar features depictions of various state animals as well as “important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2024,” according to a WVDNR release.
Featured animals include:
- January – Spotted Skunks by Misty Murray-Walkup
- February – Bass by Randy Muir
- March – Ruffed Grouse by Roger Marsh
- April – Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins
- May – Turkey by Shelby Oreolt
- June – River Otters by David Kiehm
- July – Red Eft Newt by Randy Muir
- August – Regal Moth by Karen Milnes
- September – Tufted Titmice by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins
- October – Raccoon in Tree by Dinah McCloud
- November – Barred Owl by David Kiehm
- December – Bobcat by Misty Murray-Walkup
The 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar can be bought for $15 on the West Virginia State Parks website, at select stores or ordered by mail, while supplies last. To place a bulk order, call 304-637-0245 or send an email to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov.
“If you’re a hunter, angler, outdoor enthusiast or someone who just loves the natural beauty and goodness of West Virginia, our award-winning wildlife calendar is the best calendar you can buy,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Our staff has been working hard all year to make this year’s calendar extra special and we can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy.”
Calendar sales also help to fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs.