SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Outdoorsmen, animal lovers and calendar enjoyers alike can rejoice as the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now for sale.

The calendar features depictions of various state animals as well as “important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2024,” according to a WVDNR release.

Featured animals include:

January – Spotted Skunks by Misty Murray-Walkup

– Spotted Skunks by Misty Murray-Walkup February – Bass by Randy Muir

– Bass by Randy Muir March – Ruffed Grouse by Roger Marsh

– Ruffed Grouse by Roger Marsh April – Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins

– Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins May – Turkey by Shelby Oreolt

– Turkey by Shelby Oreolt June – River Otters by David Kiehm

– River Otters by David Kiehm July – Red Eft Newt by Randy Muir

– Red Eft Newt by Randy Muir August – Regal Moth by Karen Milnes

– Regal Moth by Karen Milnes September – Tufted Titmice by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins

– Tufted Titmice by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins October – Raccoon in Tree by Dinah McCloud

– Raccoon in Tree by Dinah McCloud November – Barred Owl by David Kiehm

– Barred Owl by David Kiehm December – Bobcat by Misty Murray-Walkup

The 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar can be bought for $15 on the West Virginia State Parks website, at select stores or ordered by mail, while supplies last. To place a bulk order, call 304-637-0245 or send an email to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov.

“If you’re a hunter, angler, outdoor enthusiast or someone who just loves the natural beauty and goodness of West Virginia, our award-winning wildlife calendar is the best calendar you can buy,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Our staff has been working hard all year to make this year’s calendar extra special and we can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy.”

Calendar sales also help to fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs.