CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been feral hog sightings in at least 23 of 55 West Virginia counties.

That’s according to data from the University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health’s Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System (EDDMapS).

EDDMapS reports that wild boar Sus scrofa (feral type) were spotted in:

  • Boone County (8)
  • Braxton County (1)
  • Clay County (3)
  • Fayette County (7)
  • Grant County (1)
  • Jackson County (2)
  • Kanawha County (6)
  • Lincoln County (3)
  • Logan County (6)
  • Mason County (1)
  • Mercer County (2)
  • Mingo County (3)
  • Monroe County (3)
  • Nicholas County (3)
  • Pocahontas County (1)
  • Putnam County (1)
  • Raleigh County (8)
  • Roane County (1)
  • Summers County (3)
  • Tucker County (1)
  • Webster County (1)
  • Wirt County (1)
  • Wyoming County (9)

Captain Experiences, a hunting and fishing guide company, used the EDDMapS to rank states by how widespread their feral hog sightings are. Feral hogs, it says, are invasive and destructive and capable of growing up to five feet long and weighing 400 pounds.

With 41.8% of counties reporting a total of 75 feral hog sightings, West Virginia was not one of the worst impacted states. Those states, according to Captain Experiences’ study, were:

  1. Ohio, with 102 hog reports across 23.9% of counties
  2. Kentucky, with 310 across 67.5% of counties
  3. Missouri, with 336 across 53.9% of counties
  4. South Carolina, with 423 across 100.0% of counties
  5. Tennessee, with 488 across 87.4% of counties
  6. California, with 563 across 100.0% of counties
  7. Alabama, with 590 across 100.0% of counties
  8. Louisiana, with 613 across 98.4% of counties
  9. North Carolina, with 655 across 85.0% of counties
  10. Arkansas, with 657 across 98.7% of counties
  11. Oklahoma, with 665 across 98.7% of counties
  12. Mississippi, with 731 across 100.0% of counties
  13. Florida, with 1,193 across 100.0% of counties
  14. Georgia, with 1,377 across 100.0% of counties
  15. Texas, with 2,425 across 99.6% of counties

In West Virginia, wild boar archery and crossbow season is from Sept. 30, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, and from Feb. 2, 2024, to Feb. 4, 2024, and wild boar gun season is from Oct. 28, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023, and Feb. 2, 2024, to Feb. 4, 2024.