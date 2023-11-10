CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been feral hog sightings in at least 23 of 55 West Virginia counties.

That’s according to data from the University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health’s Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System (EDDMapS).

EDDMapS reports that wild boar Sus scrofa (feral type) were spotted in:

Boone County (8)

Braxton County (1)

Clay County (3)

Fayette County (7)

Grant County (1)

Jackson County (2)

Kanawha County (6)

Lincoln County (3)

Logan County (6)

Mason County (1)

Mercer County (2)

Mingo County (3) Monroe County (3)

Nicholas County (3)

Pocahontas County (1)

Putnam County (1)

Raleigh County (8)

Roane County (1)

Summers County (3)

Tucker County (1)

Webster County (1)

Wirt County (1)

Wyoming County (9)

Captain Experiences, a hunting and fishing guide company, used the EDDMapS to rank states by how widespread their feral hog sightings are. Feral hogs, it says, are invasive and destructive and capable of growing up to five feet long and weighing 400 pounds.

With 41.8% of counties reporting a total of 75 feral hog sightings, West Virginia was not one of the worst impacted states. Those states, according to Captain Experiences’ study, were:

Ohio, with 102 hog reports across 23.9% of counties Kentucky, with 310 across 67.5% of counties Missouri, with 336 across 53.9% of counties South Carolina, with 423 across 100.0% of counties Tennessee, with 488 across 87.4% of counties California, with 563 across 100.0% of counties Alabama, with 590 across 100.0% of counties Louisiana, with 613 across 98.4% of counties North Carolina, with 655 across 85.0% of counties Arkansas, with 657 across 98.7% of counties Oklahoma, with 665 across 98.7% of counties Mississippi, with 731 across 100.0% of counties Florida, with 1,193 across 100.0% of counties Georgia, with 1,377 across 100.0% of counties Texas, with 2,425 across 99.6% of counties

In West Virginia, wild boar archery and crossbow season is from Sept. 30, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, and from Feb. 2, 2024, to Feb. 4, 2024, and wild boar gun season is from Oct. 28, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023, and Feb. 2, 2024, to Feb. 4, 2024.