CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dates have been set for decisions on Endangered Species Act protection for dozens of plant and animals species, including six in West Virginia.

According to an agreement made Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will expedite their decisions on 34 species following a lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.

Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center, said, “It’s inexcusable how long it’s taken for these rare species to move toward protection. We could lose two out of every five wild species if we don’t act now, so we need urgency from the Fish and Wildlife Service, not delays.”

The agreement affects the following West Virginia species, which will now be either protected or rejected under the Endangered Species Act by the date listed:

Cooper’s Cave amphipod – Decision required by Aug. 15, 2023

Minute Cave amphipod – Aug. 15, 2023

Morrison’s Cave amphipod – Aug. 15, 2023

West Virginia spring salamander – Dec. 15, 2023

Cannulate cave isopod – Decision required by June 2, 2025

Dry Fork Valley cave beetle – June 2, 2025

All of the above species are found in caves in West Virginia, and five of them are only found in West Virginia, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Service is required to determine if species warrant protection within two years of receiving a legal petition, but species wait an average of nine to 12 years,” the center said in its release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture created Conservation Assessments for several of the species in question back in 2001. Back then, more than 20 years ago, the Minute Cave amphipod, which is found in four caves in the Monongahela National Forest in Randolph, Pocahontas and Tucker counties, and the Cannulate Cave Isopod, which is reported found only in southern Tucker and northern Randolph counties, were listed as “critically imperiled” and “imperiled” at the state level.

Documentation on possible endangered status for the West Virginia spring salamander, Morrison’s cave amphipod, Cooper’s cave amphipod and Dry Fork Valley cave beetle date back as far as 1982, 1984, 1886 and 1989, according to the USFWS website.

The full agreement from Tuesday is available to read here.