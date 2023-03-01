MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 21st annual Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoor Sports Show will be returning to Morgantown on March 4 and 5 at Mylan Park, per a release.

The show boasts that it will make use of the 100,000-square-foot building present on the property to showcase over 200 booths of outdoor products and services from across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are so excited for this year’s show,” said Labeth Hall, Director of the Event. “We have the largest show ever with everything you need to go fishing, hunting, camping or to just enjoy the great outdoors. In addition to ATVs, campers, boats, trucks, trailers, tractors you can find jerky, outfitters, charter boats, and much more. We have added a lot of new vendors this year as our show has doubled in size. It is an outdoorsman’s paradise!”

The release said that fishers who attend will be able to find various fishing trips available as well as supplies such as bait, tackle, reels and several fishing charter captains offering their services.

Those who attend that enjoy hunting will be able to find several firearms, bows, knives, and hunting services available. There will also be vendors who offer taxidermy services as well as hunting trips to various destinations.

Various fishing and hunting seminars will be held during both days of the event. Special guests at the show include the Davisson Brothers Band who will be performing on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a prize table that will be doing hourly drawings.

The show hours are set to be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show is listed as a family-friendly event. Tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for children 6-12 and children under six get in for free. Veterans are eligible for a $5 discount after 4 p.m. on Saturday and those who attend the WVU Basketball game against Kansas State may present their ticket after the game for the same discount.

For more information, visit wvoutdoorsportsshow.com.