DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year.

The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open on Wednesday.

“Opening with four runs from the top of the mountain is unheard of before Thanksgiving in Canaan Valley,” said the post, but recent renovations by new ownership allow for a longer snowmaking season at Timberline. On opening day, 60% to 70% of the terrain will be available to ski, including the Salamander, Twister, White Lightning and Dew Drop trails.

According to a post by Timberline Mountain, in just a few days, the resort has made the amount of snow that it did during half the 2021-22 season. “The team here at Timberline Mountain is excited to welcome you back for what’s shaping up to be an absolutely spectacular season!”

Timberline was recently featured in a Virginia magazine where its new owners highlighted the major improvements and renovations at the resort and its lodging.

The weather is looking good and a little warmer for opening day; StormTracker 12 is forecasting a high of 46 in the mountains on opening day, a high of 50 on Thanksgiving, and highs in the 40s the rest of the weekend.