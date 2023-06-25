SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Applications are now available for a lottery hunt in certain areas across West Virginia as part of the 2023 West Virginia antlerless deer hunting season.

According to a Friday release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), applicants will be able to enter the lottery drawing to hunt within the following 12 limited permit areas on Oct. 26-29, Nov. 20-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10 and Dec. 28-31:

Camp Creek State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest WMA

National Forest Land (Pocahontas County)

National Forest Land (Randolph County)

Boone County

Clay County (South Portion)

Greenbrier County (North Portion)

Kanawha County (North Portion)

Nicholas County

Raleigh County (East Portion)

Webster County

Applications for the lottery hunt must be submitted by Aug. 11 and can be found on the WVDNR website. Those entering as a group must know the DNR ID numbers of other group members.

Hunters will be able to see the results after Aug. 20 by logging into their DNR account, and the winners will receive a notification by mail by the first week of October.

Limited permit areas are used when “wildlife biologists have determined that issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help the WVDNR meet its deer management objectives,” the release said.

Those who need help with the application process can call their local WVDNR district office.

A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will be available. To purchase a hunting license and stamps, or to learn more about antlerless deer season, visit the WVDNR website.