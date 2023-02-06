A waterfall on the Tygart River in West Virginia during autumn.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Applications are now available for those who want to do their part to make West Virginia a cleaner place.

The West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup is an annual event, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), that gathers community volunteers for litter cleanups throughout the mountain state, according to a release from WVDEP.

The Make It Shine program will provide volunteers with the needed resources and will hold the event from April 1 to April 15.

Applications can be found online and are due by March 10. “Once your project is approved, REAP staff will coordinate delivery of cleanup supplies, waste hauling and disposal,” the release said.

For more information, you can email DEPwvmis@wv.gov or call 1-800-322-5530. You can learn more about REAP by visiting their webpage.