CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re a bird watcher you probably already have a handful of your favorite spots already, but if you want to try some new locations or are looking to try birdwatching for the first time, here are just a few of the most logged birding locations according to the birdwatching app Birda.

Keep in mind what time of year you look for birds. Bird breeding and migration patterns will affect how often you see certain species of birds.

New River Gorge

It’s no surprise West Virginia’s only national park made the list, but there are several spots in the park that are good for bird watching. Of course, there’s the bridge overlook, but if you want to go to a more wooded area, there are miles of different trails at New River Gorge.

Kaymoor Mine Trail Common bird sightings: Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch Rare bird sightings: Black-billed Cuckoo, Willow Flycatcher, Common Loon, Bald Eagle



Turkey Spur Overlook Common bird sightings: Carolina Chickadee, Eastern Towhee, Turkey Vulture Rare bird sightings: Black-throated Blue Warber, Red-headed Woodpecker, Red-breasted Nuthatch

Long Point Overlook Common bird sightings: Northern Cardinal, Red-bellied Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch Rare bird sightings: Barred Owl, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Common Grackle

Hawks Nest Overlook Common bird sightings: Turkey Vulture, Black Vulture, Pileated Woodpecker Rare bird sightings: Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red-shouldered Hawk, Eastern Wood-Pewee



Morgantown Area

Cooper’s Rock State Forest Common bird sightings: Eastern Towhee, Turkey Vulture, Chipping Sparrow, Hooded Warbler Rare bird sightings: Magnolia Warbler, Golden-Crowned Kinglet, Wild Turkey, Baltimore Oriole

Core Arboretum Common bird sightings: Song Sparrow, Carolina Wren, Mallard, Northern Mockingbird Rare bird sightings: Horned Grebe, Northern Parula, Double Crested Cormorant, Cooper’s Hawk

West Virginia Botanic Garden Common bird sightings: Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Red-bellied Woodpecker Rare bird sightings: Least Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied woodpecker, Eastern Screech-Owl



State Parks

Blackwater Falls Common bird sightings: Dark-eyed Junco, Black-capped Chickadee, Blue-headed Vireo, Black-throated Green warbler Rare bird sightings: Pine Warbler, Red-winged Blackbird, Red Crossbill

Valley Falls Common bird sightings: Northern Parula, Red-eyed Vireo, Northern Saw-whet Owl Rare bird sightings: Hooded Merganser, Blue-winged Warbler, Cliff Swallow

Tygart Lake Common bird sightings: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Mallard, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker Rare bird sightings: Indigo Bunting, American Pipit, Green Heron, American Kestrel



But remember, you don’t have to go on a dedicated trip to birdwatch. You can always just relax in your backyard, front porch or a park in your town or city. The great thing about birds is that they can be found anywhere.

If you want even more ideas for birdwatching locations, you can go here for an interactive map of West Virginia’s state parks. And if you need help identifying birds, check out this list of apps that can help identify them based on pictures or just a few questions.