CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has released its first weekly fall foliage report of the year.

According to the report released Oct. 4, West Virginia’s higher elevation areas are already seeing their peak fall colors, making this weekend the perfect time to go leaf peeping in places like Tucker, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties.

“As we head into early October, we are already seeing peak foliage throughout our higher elevations and expect bright fall colors to start creeping down to lower elevations as we progress through the month,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “The dry weather pattern we seem to be in should result in vibrant colors throughout the foliage season.”

The Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau already said that the weekend of Oct. 7 will be “the weekend” for fall colors in the county.

If you’re planning to make a trip, WV Tourism recommends visiting the following places:

Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County

Spruce Knob Observation Tower in Pendleton County

Canaan Valley Resort State Park in Tucker County

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park in Pocahontas County

Dolly Sods Wilderness in Grant, Randolph and Tucker counties

Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County

A ride on Canaan Valley’s scenic chairlift or a climb on the Via Ferrata with NROCKS at Seneca Rocks will give you some of the best views. Dedicated fans of West Virginia Tourism can also sign up for six months of AllTrails for free, which provides adventurers with trail maps, inspiration and more. Sign up here.

To get weekly updates on fall foliage in West Virginia, join WV Tourism’s fall email list here.