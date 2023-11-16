CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will begin on Monday, Nov. 20 and the Big Buck Photo Contest is returning.

Hunters will need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts if they want a chance to take an additional buck, Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release.

The two-week hunting season will run through Dec. 3. The photo contest will open on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and photos must be submitted with a short account of the hunt by Dec. 22 to be eligible to win. Participants must hold a valid 2023 West Virginia hunting license and provide the 13-digit WVDNR-issued game check number for their buck.

Prizes include:

Resident Youth Division: Five winners will be randomly selected to receive a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting and fishing license.

Resident Adult Division: Five winners will be randomly selected and may choose between a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.

Non-Resident Youth Division: Five winners will be randomly selected to receive a Cabela’s prize package.

Non-Resident Adult Division: Five winners will be randomly selected and may choose between a two-night stay in a North Bend State Park cabin, a two-night stay in a Twin Falls Resort State Park cabin or two Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour passes.

After the contest closes, a random drawing will be used to select finalists from each division and entries will be judged on photo composition, antler size, antler points and the quality of the hunt narrative.

Winners will be announced in January 2024. Click here to enter.

Resident hunters and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively, by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.