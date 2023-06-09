ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Bowden Fishing Derby is canceled this year, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Friday.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10.

The DNR announced the cancellation via a press release, but did not mention what led to the short-notice cancellation.

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Days are still set to take place this weekend, June 10 and 11, when residents and non-residents will be able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams and rivers without having to buy a license.

To continue fishing after Free Fishing Days, visit the DNR’s website to obtain a license. More information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia is also available on the DNR’s website.