LANEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Laneville Bridge Replacement Project is moving ahead of schedule, the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The bridge that takes Forest Road 19 over Red Creek and is part of the route that thousands of tourists take to the main entrance of Dolly Sods Wilderness each year was closed back in July after safety concerns were identified during a routine inspection. The bridge is also a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties.

The Forest Service said the temporary bridge was successfully installed on Saturday, Oct. 1, and this week, crews will secure the bridge in its final position, install the aluminum decking, order road signs, and build the approaches on either side.

The temporary Laneville Bridge being placed over Red Creek. Credit: Forest Service

Then, the Forest Service said crews will need a couple of days to clean up the job site, install road signs and perform other tasks.

The project may now be completed by mid-October, the Forest Service announced, two weeks ahead of the original early November estimate for completion.

The Forest Service is in a partnership with the West Virginia Division of Highways to build a permanent replacement bridge downstream from the existing bridge using funds from the Great American Outdoors Act.