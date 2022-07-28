BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department will start taking applications from those interested in participating in the upcoming season’s Bridgeport Urban Deer Hunt on Friday.

The hunt will begin on Sept. 10 this year and run through Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post made by the Bridgeport Police Department Thursday.

Hunters who participated in the last five years can pick up their applications at the Bridgeport Police Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Friday. They will not be required to attend Urban Hunt Meetings. Applicants must also have a fully-completed Urban Deer Hunting Landowner’s Permission Form that is attached to the hunting application.

Urban Deer Hunting Tract applications must also be completed for previous hunting tracts and requests for new hunting tracts.

New hunters and/or hunters who have not participated in the past five years must complete a proficiency test, obtain an Urban Deer Hunting Permit and get their permission slips signed. Applications for new hunters are available at the Bridgeport Police Dept. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting July 29 but also need to attend a scheduled meeting.

The Bridgeport Police Department said the following dates and times are the only ones for new hunters to get their urban hunting permit:

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022– 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Bridgeport City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 – 6 p.m. -7 p.m. – Bridgeport City Hall

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022– 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Bridgeport City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Bridgeport City Hall

Completed applications must be dropped off at the police station between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All applications are due by Sept. 2.

Approved hunters will be given permission slips for the city hunting tracts.

Anyone with questions can call Sgt. C. S. Carpenter at 304-842-8260 ext. 117, according to the post.