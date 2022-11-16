CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s most popular hunting season will start this upcoming Monday, Nov. 21, and Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday reminded West Virginians that they’ll need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts to take an additional buck.

The season will run through Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, both resident and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp online or at an authorized license retailer by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Resident landowners may harvest an extra buck without purchasing an RG stamp if they are hunting on their own property, but non-residents must purchase a license or the extra buck stamp, even when hunting on their own property.

Additionally, all deer harvested on Nov. 21 and 22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties must be brought to a designated biological game examination station, and eight counties and parts of two others require hunters to take an antlerless deer before harvesting a second antlered deer.

More information is available in the West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.

If you bag a big buck, you can submit a photo and story about your hunt to the Big Buck Photo Contest for a chance to win prizes. Click here for more information.

The second segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will also run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4 on private land and select public lands.

Bear firearms season will also begin Monday in 36 counties and parts of an additional six.