SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lot of us drive backroads often; some of us do every day. A new event is taking this idea to the extreme and is challenging drivers to cross the entire Mountain State in one day using only backroads.

24 Hours of Appalachia: Run for the Hills is challenging adventurous drivers to navigate more than 600 miles of West Virginia backroads and trails in 24 hours or less, according to the event’s Facebook page. The event is put on by Backroads of Appalachia with help from the West Virginia Gambler 500.

The event starts in Seneca Rocks and ends in Point Pleasant, traversing the mountains of West Virginia and taking drivers past many state landmarks including:

Spruce Knob

Canaan Valley and Blackwater Falls

Monongahela National Forest

New River Gorge

While being a challenge for most people participating, Run for the Hills also looks to serve as a fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society (CHS) of West Virginia, which offers “child welfare, behavioral health, social casework, and advocacy services, including foster care and adoption, to 16,000+ children and families from 13 primary locations statewide,” according to its website.

The event is scheduled to run from Feb. 3-4. Each vehicle will have a team of two or three with a main driver accompanied by a navigator/co-driver. Each team will be tasked with following a specific route which can be found here.

February’s event is full with 75 total drivers—expanded from the original 50—but non-participating drivers are encouraged to run the route for fun after all of the event cars have been released, according to Shawn Armory, one of the event coordinators.

If you can’t make it this time, don’t worry. Backroads of Appalachia said that it plans on doing another run in the summer after seeing the demand for this one. It also said that it will release a list of locations to see the drivers in action soon. 12 News will update this story when that list is released.

If you’d like to support the event even more, you can donate directly to the CHS here.