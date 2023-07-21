CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fishing is a quiet hobby. Most people who fish find it to be a good way to pass the time and relax with a bit of sport thrown into the mix. Another way people relax is by having a beer—or six. While some people may already do these activities at the same time, what does West Virginia law say about cracking open a “BORG” and casting your line into the water?

If you search “is it legal to fish while drunk in West Virginia?” the answers found in the West Virginia State Code might seem a bit vague and nonspecific. West Virginia State Code §20-2-57b states, “It is unlawful for any person to hunt, pursue, take or kill wild animals or wild birds while the person is under the influence of alcohol.”

So that should be it, right? Not quite. 12 News reached out to the Law Enforcement Department of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) which was able to give some insight regarding the legality.

“[Fishing while drunk] is not illegal on private property – however; we encourage all our anglers and hunters to follow any and all applicable guidelines outlined in our regulations located at wvdnr.gov,” a WVDNR representative said.

The WVDNR’s guidelines regarding fishing noted that consumption of alcoholic beverages or possession of an open container of alcoholic beverages is illegal at public fishing and boating access sites. The guidelines say that boating while under the influence of alcohol carries the same penalties as driving under the influence, regardless of where it takes place. This is also stated in West Virginia State Code §20-7-18b.

So while you may be able to head out to the local lake with a fishing rod and a six-pack, you must be sure to not open a container or drink until you are on the water. Either that or just drink on private property that either belongs to you or someone that grants you permission. Regardless, nobody may operate a motorized boat under the influence of alcohol under the current West Virginia State Code.