DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park.

According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow. The Ski Area has 47 trails with a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced.

In 2021, the resort expanded its tube park, remodeled its ski and snowboard rental facility and added a new lift ticket system.

“With multi-million-dollar improvements to the ski area over the past two years and as we celebrate our 51st season in operation, we are excited for guests to experience what we believe to be some of the best skiing and tubing our region has to offer,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager.

Canaan Valley follows several other ski resorts in the Tucker County area that opened for the season at the end of November, Snowshoe Mountain and Timberline Mountain.

You can keep up with the Canaan Valley snow coverage using the Live at Canaan webcam.