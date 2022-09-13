DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Canaan Valley Resort has a variety of guided fall foliage hikes and activities planned for September for its guests to enjoy autumn in the Mountain State.

In a press release, Canaan Valley Resort General Manager Matt Baker said the resort will offer a variety of guided hikes throughout the month, starting with the new four-and-a-half-hour Brew-Hike Thru-Hike on Saturday, Sept. 17. Baker said it will take guests through seven of Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s most prominent trails and end with a taco bar and local craft beer from Stumptown Ales in Davis.

Then, on Sept. 24, the resort will host the Moon Rocks Hike at the Yellow Creek Natural Area, an 860-acre public preserve owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust in Davis. That hike, according to the release, will be about four miles long, and the return shuttle trip will feature scheduled stops at local breweries to enjoy craft beers.

Then, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 24, the resort will host a free fall photography workshop that will cover the basics of digital photography and provide guests tips and tricks for capturing beautiful fall photos. Guests will need to bring their own DLSR or mirrorless cameras, according to the release.

Those interested can register online or contact Canaan Valley Resort at 1-800-622-4121 for more information.