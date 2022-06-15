CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Runners who want to participate in the upcoming inaugural Canaan Valley Trail Run should register quickly, organizers say, because spots are limited.

The race will be held at Canaan Valley State Park in Tucker County on Saturday, June 25, and will take place on the Promise Land Trail, which is approximately 5.9 miles long. Runners will have the option of doing one loop, or two, extending their run to 11.8 miles.

Canaan Valley State Park’s Promise Land Trail via the MTB Project.

Interested runners can visit the Canaan Valley Running Company’s website to register for the Canaan Valley Trail Run.

The Canaan Valley Running Company is also putting on the nighttime Moonlight on the Falls Marathon at Blackwater Falls State Park on Aug. 27-28. It will also feature a quarter marathon, half marathon, distance challenge and relay.

Initial registration for the company’s fifth annual Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K set for April 22-23, 2023 is still open and lasts through September.