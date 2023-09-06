ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest was chosen to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, but before it goes to its final destination in Washington, D.C., it will be making a few stops throughout West Virginia from Nov. 4-17.

2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Project logo (Courtesy Monongahela National Forest)

At various stops during the free and open Capitol tree tour, visitors can see the 63-foot Norway spruce tree, sign its attached banners and buy merchandise.

“We are grateful to the communities of West Virginia for hosting these special events,” forest supervisor for Monongahela National Forest Shawn Cochran said, “and the many sponsors that make this tour possible. Our staff looks forward to sharing the holiday excitement and fun with people of all ages on the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree tour.”

During its stay in Elkins on Nov. 4, the tree will be at the center of “Elfkins,” an annual holiday event featuring lights and festivities, including an appearance by the host of Magnolia Network’s “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe.

The current tour schedule, though tour dates and locations may change at any time, includes:

Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center (315 Railroad Ave., Elkins, W.Va. 26241)

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Conference Center (3 Armory Way, Summersville, W.Va. 26651)

Monday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet (400 8th St., Marlinton, W.Va. 24954)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace (One Tamarack Place, Beckley, W.Va. 25801)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. WV State Capitol Complex (1716 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, W.Va. 25305)

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries Parking Lot (3rd Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets, Huntington, W.Va. 25703)

Thursday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park (1801 National Road, Wheeling, W.Va. 26003)

Friday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. 84 Lumber (3208 Earl L. Core Road, Morgantown, W.Va. 26508)

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park (452 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, W.Va. 26501)

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Virginia University at Downtown Morgantown (243 High St., Morgantown, W.Va. 26505)

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center (28 Industrial Park Road, Upper Tract, W.Va. 26866)

Monday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. DavisYard (533 William Avenue, Davis, W.Va. 26260)

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (301 E Main St., Romney, W.Va. 26757)

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center (146 Buffalo Dr., Harpers Ferry, W.Va. 25425)

Thursday, Nov. 16, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews (Base only)

Friday, Nov. 17, Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building

As the tree travels throughout the state on its extra-long trailer, the public should be cautious of the truck’s “substantial blind spots, wide turns, and longer stopping distances,” according to a Forest Service release.

To keep up to date on the tour schedule and festivities, visit the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website or the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook and Instagram. Those interested in learning more can also visit the Monongahela National Forest website and Facebook. You can also track the tree’s journey at capitoltreetracker.com.