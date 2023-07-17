SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hunters are being advised to review the changes made to West Virginia hunting regulations.

The changes made to the 2023-24 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, and implemented by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), affects the hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear, according to a WVDNR release.

Major changes hunters should note, according to the release:

Season dates for the antlerless deer season have changed, and in Calhoun County, hunters no longer have to kill an antlerless deer before killing a second antlered deer, see pages 15-20.

Season dates for the black bear season have changed, see pages 38-39.

Season dates for the fall wild turkey season have changed, and the season dates for Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Monongalia, Pleasants, Putnam, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wirt and Wood counties have changed, see page 42.

All deer harvested on Nov. 20-21 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties are required to be brought to a designated Biological Game Examination Station for carcass examination. See page 14 for designated sampling station locations.

The Special Youth, Class Q and Class XS Bear Season will be a split season with the first segment open Sept. 16-17. This segment is open in all or parts of 26 counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs. You may hunt with or without dogs during this segment. For more information, see page 36.

It is now legal to use an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech when the projectile is loaded from the muzzle in a single-shot muzzleloading pistol or single-shot muzzleloading rifle that has a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger during the muzzleloader deer season. These encapsulated charges may not be used with muzzleloading firearms during the Mountaineer Heritage Season.

Non-resident lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing licenses are now available for purchase, see page 47.

For a printed copy of the summary, visit the WVDNR’s Elkins Operation Center and South Charleston headquarters in July, or contact your local hunting and fishing license agent or WVDNR district office.