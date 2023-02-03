BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One new addition to Chestnut Ridge Park is striving to make people have a ‘tubular’ time. Friday will mark the start of the first weekend that the new Tubing Hill will be accessible to the public.

“If you can’t have fun on this new hill at the lift then something is wrong,” said Mon. County Director of Parks and Recreation JR Petsko. “We’ve had the pleasure to make it safe for the public, we’ve had the pleasure to use it the last couple of days to make sure it’s safe and we’ve had a good time, so I’m sure everyone else will.”

The Tubing Hill at Chestnut Ridge Park is hoping to provide an affordable, family-friendly and fun experience. It is only $10 to rent a tube for each session, which runs Fridays through Sundays.

Sessions run from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to reserve tickets online. The hill is also wheelchair accessible.

The project was funded due to the Monongalia County Parks and Trails levy that voters passed a few years ago.

It has been a three-year process in bringing the tubing hill to fruition and Chestnut Ridge also plans on opening it in future seasons during the middle of December.

“It’s been a lot to get this open for this year,” Petsko said. “My staff has worked really hard to help us do that.”

Petsko’s staff is one that has answered a call for aid at 2:30 a.m. when equipment ran into difficulties. The group will only be able to make snow in certain weather conditions, which could impact availability on the hill.

While this may be the last ideal weekend for winter weather activities like sledding, skiing or snowboarding, it’s going to be one that people are going to want to take advantage of.

“We’re going to take advantage of it this weekend and have as much fun as we possibly can,” Petsko said.

A big thank you goes out to WBOY Videojournalist Chris Marrs for assistance in collecting video footage for the story.