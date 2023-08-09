CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are many places in West Virginia with low light pollution, which makes it an excellent state to go stargazing.

Although certain constellations in the Northern Hemisphere are visible all year round like Ursa Major (Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (Little Dipper), and Draco, many more of them change over the course of the year due to the earth’s axial tilt.

Below is a list of the most notable constellations and where you can find them in the sky at 10 p.m. EST. Some of the more in-between constellations will be listed with cardinal directions. You can follow the links on each different constellation to learn more about its significance. You can also visit Sky & Telescope for a full view of the night sky on any date or time you choose.

August

Photography of the constellation Pegasus, the winged horse (Wikimedia Commons: Till Credner – Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license)

Photography of the constellation Perseus (Wikimedia Commons – Till Credner Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license)

September

October