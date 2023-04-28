CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Because West Virginia is not densely populated, it can be a great state to stargaze with minimal light pollution, but the stars you see at night are constantly shifting.

Because of the earth’s axial tilt, West Virginia’s seasons and the visible constellations change over the course of the year. However, there are a few constellations that are visible year-round in the northern hemisphere: Ursa Major (Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (Little Dipper), Draco, Cassiopeia and Cepheus. These are called circumpolar constellations because instead of rising and setting on Earth’s horizon, they rotate around the north celestial pole, which is visible at any time of the year in West Virginia.

However, most constellations do change with the seasons, and while there are more than a dozen constellations visible on any given night, some are a lot easier to see and are more recognizable than others; the easiest constellations to spot are the ones with the brightest stars.

Hydra the Water Snake (Wikimedia Commons: Till Credner – Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported)

Below is a list of several constellations, what month they are the most visible and their approximate locations at 10 p.m. EST, along with links to EarthSky.org that will show you what to look for when identifying a certain constellation. You can also visit Sky & Telescope to see a comprehensive and interactive star map to see diagrams of constellations and what constellations will be visible at any given time or day.

May

June

Aquila the Eagle (Wikimedia Commons: Till Credner – Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported)

July

Facing north: Cassiopeia

Facing east: Pegasus

Facing south: Sagittarius the Archer, Scorpius, Lupus, Libra

Facing west: Corvus, Virgo, Leo

Overhead: Cepheus, Ursa Minor, Draco, Ursa Major, Cygnus, Lyra, Hercules, Corona Borealis, Boötes