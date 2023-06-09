RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Native Orchid Tour is making a return to the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center for free on Saturday, June 24.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants will meet at the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center where they will be treated to a presentation before “a guided tour to Cranberry Glades and the surrounding area,” lead by Monongahela National Forest employee and wildflower enthusiast, Rosanna Springston, no reservations required.

Guests are asked to bring:

Notepad

Camera

Lunch

Water

Appropriate footwear for hiking

Raincoat (just in case)

“You do not have to attend both sections of the workshop,” the release said.

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center is located at the junction of Route 39/55 and WV-150 (Highland Scenic Highway) and is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about the program, call 304-653-4826.