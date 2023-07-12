CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you thought about starting a garden this summer but never got around to it or have some extra space you want to take advantage of, there are some autumn crops you still have time to plant.

If you want to grow watermelons or tomatoes, that ship has probably sailed, but now is the perfect time to plan your falls crops. Things like carrots, cabbage, beats, turnips, radishes, lettuce and broccoli can all be started in the summer to harvest in the fall.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, in Clarksburg, arugula, beets, bok choy, lettuce, radishes, spinach, swiss chard and turnips can be started as seeds outdoors as late as early September. Eggplants, green beans, cucumbers, okra, parsnips and zucchini need to be planted by mid-July, and other crops like carrots, collards and peas are best planted by early to mid-August.

The Almanac also lets you get precise dates for your town or city.

When starting plants during the hottest months, it is best to either start them inside or plant them in the shade of larger summer crops like tomatoes to keep them from drying out in the sun. Most fall crops will grow best if they are started inside during July or August and then planted outside near the end of summer.

For the best results, plant according to your USDA Hardiness Zone, which is based on the expected first frost date, according to Urban Farmer.

You can also use the West Virginia University Extension’s Garden Calendar to help plan when to seed and plant your crops in West Virginia.