CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hunters in two regions of West Virginia are required to take their kills for examination during the first few days of firearm season.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminded hunters that if you kill a deer in Barbour, Upshur, Mason or Jackson County on Nov. 20 or 21, the carcass must be brought to an examination station.
The checks help the DNR get information about the age and physical characteristics of deer being harvested so it can better manage deer populations.
The following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21:
Barbour County
- Junior Fire Department: 331 Row Ave., Belington, WV 26250
- Longview One Stop: 6861 Buckhannon Rd., Volga, WV 26238
- Nestorville Community Church: 406 Robinson Rd., Philippi, WV 26416 (Directly across from Nestorville Service Station)
- Mattchew’s Bar and Grill: 20305 Barbour Co. Hwy., Philippi, WV 26416
- Barbour County Fairgrounds: 227 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV 26250
Jackson County
- Kenna Exxon: WV-34 Kenna, WV 25248
- C-Mart: 425 North Church St. Ripley, WV 25271
- Turkey Fork Grocery: 15 Co. Rd. 7 and Turkey Fork Rd., Sandyville, WV 25275
- C-Mart: 8069 Ripley Rd., Cottageville, WV 25239
- Old and New Sports: 813 Washington St., Ravenswood, WV 26164
Mason County
- Sandhill Foodmart: 4107 Sandhill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550
- New Haven Marathon: 605 5th St., New Haven, WV 25265
- Leon General, LLC: 27523 Charleston Rd., Leon, WV 25123
- Jerry’s Run Food Mart: 30575 Huntington Rd., Apple Grove, WV 25502
Upshur County
- Dean’s Variety Mart: 66 Mount Nebo Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201
- Tractor Supply Co.: 120 Garden Fresh Plaza Dr., Buckhannon, WV 26201
- WVDNR District 3 Office: 163 Wildlife Rd., French Creek, WV 26218
Deer killed in those counties must still be checked online or by a license agent.