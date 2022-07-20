CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced it is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the upcoming doe season.

Applications for the lottery are due by midnight on Aug. 12. Applicants will be able to see if they received a permit on Sept. 1 through their account, and they will also be notified by mail during the first week of October. Those who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters’ DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery.

According to a press release from the DNR, the following wildlife management areas and counties are open for the drawing:

Beury WMA

Camp Creek State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest WMA

National Forest and State Land (Nicholas County)

National Forest Land (Pocahontas County)

National Forest Land (Randolph County)

National Forest and State Land (Webster County)

Boone County

Clay County (South Portion)

Greenbrier County (North Portion)

Kanawha County (North Portion)

Nicholas County

Raleigh County (East Portion)

Webster County

A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will also be available, according to the release.

Selected applicants will be able to hunt antlerless deer on private and public land from Oct. 20-23, Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 28-31.

Information about season dates and bag limits is available in the DNR’s 022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.

Click here to fill out an application. For help with the application process, call your local DNR district office. A map of the districts is below:

A map of the different West Virginia Division of Natural Resources districts. Source: DNR.