CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Migratory bird hunting regulations go into effect this Friday, Sept. 1, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has released its 2023-24 bird hunting season schedule and guidelines.

The Mallard duck daily bag limit has been doubled to four mallards a day (up to two hens). A release from the WVDNR also notes that all senior citizens, licensed migratory bird hunters and lifetime license holders are required to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program and carry proof of registration while hunting. Harvest Information Program cards are free and can be found on the DNR’s website. Hunters 15 and under and senior citizens who turned 65 prior to 2012 do not need a HIP card.

All waterfowl hunters 16 years or older must have a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, also known as a Duck Stamp, signed by the hunter according to a WVDNR FAQ.

Any banded birds that are harvested should be reported online at reportband.gov. Below you can find a schedule of the 2023-24 migratory bird season.

Mourning dove Sept. 1 to Oct. 8 Oct. 30 to Nov. 12 Dec. 18 to Jan. 24

Sora and Virginia rail Sept. 1 to Nov. 9

Wilson’s snipe Sept. 1 to Dec. 16

Early Canada goose Sept. 1 to Sept. 10

Canada goose, white-fronted geese, snow and blue goose Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Dec. 11 to Jan. 31

Duck, coots and merganser Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Dec. 24 to Jan. 31

Scaup Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 Dec. 24 to Jan. 11 Jan. 12 to Jan. 31

Gallinules Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 Dec. 7 to Jan. 31

Woodcock Oct. 14 to Nov. 18 Nov. 27 to Dec. 5

Brant Jan. 2 to Jan. 31



Hunters can find more information on this year’s regulations and game bird seasons by reading the 2023-24 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations summary.