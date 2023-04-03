ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The access roads to the Dolly Sods Wilderness, which are closed for the winter every year starting around January, are beginning to open as the weather warms up.

The Monongahela National Forest announced over the weekend that Forest Road 19 was opened Friday evening. The road is the east/west route along the southern edge of Dolly Sods, according to the post, and provides access to Rohrbaugh Trail, Boars Nest Trail and South Prong Trail.

Forest Road 75, which provides access to the Bear Rocks Trailhead, is scheduled to open April 15, “if weather and road conditions permit.”

In the announcement, the U.S. Forest Service also warned that many trees have been damaged in the area and could fall at any time, especially during high winds.

I also said that until Forest Road 75 opens, parking is very limited. “Do not park in front of the gate or in the road. Emergency and maintenance vehicles need room to get in and out of the area,” said the post.

Dolly Sods is located in Randolph, Grant and Tucker counties. Click here to see a full road and trail map of the Dolly Sods Wilderness.